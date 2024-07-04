Fans Think One Painfully Bad Play From Warriors Season Sealed Klay Thompson’s Fate
Klay Thompson’s choice to part ways with the Golden State Warriors this offseason was far from a spur-of-the-moment decision, as revealed by numerous reports on the All-Star guard’s recent signing with the Dallas Mavericks.
But exactly when might negotiations between Thompson and the Warriors have turned sour?
A now-viral clip from a Warriors’ regular-season game against the Los Angeles Clippers in February has some fans thinking Thompson’s fate was sealed after one frustratingly bad defensive play.
In the play in question, Thompson fouled Clippers star Russell Westbrook with roughly 39 seconds left in the game when the Warriors were down 126–123, sending Westbrook to the free-throw line. Golden State coach Steve Kerr was visibly frustrated after Thompson’s foul, as Westbrook ended up sinking both free throws to put the game out of reach for the Warriors.
Thompson would be benched for the first time since his rookie season in the following game.
Admittedly, it does seem like a stretch that a single poor decision from Thompson would have been the deciding factor for the Warriors to break ties with the four-time NBA champion. Still, fans took notice of Kerr’s and other Warriors players’ in-game reactions as well as Thompson’s body language after committing the foul.
Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks earlier this week, ending his 13-season run in Golden State. The Warriors announced they will eventually retire his No. 11 jersey at Chase Center.