SI

Pacers Guard Incredulous Over Shooting Foul to End 3rd Quarter vs. Bucks

Stephen Douglas

Bennedict Mathurin react to a foul call.
Bennedict Mathurin react to a foul call. / @MrBuckBuckNB
In this story:

Bennedict Mathurin committed a foul at the end of the third quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers first round playoff series.

Mathurin was closely marking Kevin Porter Jr., who threw up an ugly shot as the final seconds of the quarter ticked off. The shot was way off, but officials called a shooting foul on Mathurin after he made contact with Porter Jr.’s arm, giving the Bucks three free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Mathurin could not believe the call, and his eyes got about as big as the basketball as he reacted to the referee indicating it was going to be a shooting foul.

Porter Jr. stepped to the line and made 2-of-3 free throws which tied the game as it headed into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks trailed 3-1 in the series and need the game to keep their season alive—it won’t be easy after the loss of Damian Lillard.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA