Pacers Guard Incredulous Over Shooting Foul to End 3rd Quarter vs. Bucks
Bennedict Mathurin committed a foul at the end of the third quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers first round playoff series.
Mathurin was closely marking Kevin Porter Jr., who threw up an ugly shot as the final seconds of the quarter ticked off. The shot was way off, but officials called a shooting foul on Mathurin after he made contact with Porter Jr.’s arm, giving the Bucks three free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining.
Mathurin could not believe the call, and his eyes got about as big as the basketball as he reacted to the referee indicating it was going to be a shooting foul.
Porter Jr. stepped to the line and made 2-of-3 free throws which tied the game as it headed into the fourth quarter.
The Bucks trailed 3-1 in the series and need the game to keep their season alive—it won’t be easy after the loss of Damian Lillard.
