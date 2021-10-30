Pacers Drop Third Straight In Brooklyn

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    19 Free Throws For James Harden Powers The Brooklyn Nets Over The Indiana Pacers
    19 Free Throws For James Harden Powers The Brooklyn Nets Over The Indiana Pacers

    The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night in Brooklyn.
    The Indiana Pacers season is starting to get away from them quickly. 

    They have now lost three straight games, and are an abysmal 1-5 to start the new season after losing to the Brooklyn Nets 105-98 on Friday evening. 

    However, there were things to look at as a positive. 

    They had a lead early in the game ending the first quarter up 38-26.

    "Overall I really like the way we competed in this game," Rick Carlisle said to reporters after the game. "We certainly weren't perfect."

    They'll have a quick turnaround as they will host the San Antonio Spurs in Indiana on Saturday night. 

    "Right now we just gotta hang in," Carlisle said. "We gotta hang in and keep fighting. We gotta get outta here as quick as we can, get our rest and get ready for tomorrow night."

    The Pacers played without Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren, so they are missing three of their best six players right now, and that is one thing that they do deserve to have pointed out. 

    Brogdon had led the team in points per game after the first five games, and LeVert and Warren have yet to play in any of their six games this season. 

    LeVert averaged 20.2 points per game last season, so he's pretty important. 

    On the evening they were led by Torrey Craig who had 28 points and 11 rebounds. 

    Over on the Nets side, James Harden went off for 29 points (19 free throw attempts) and grabbed eight rebounds and dished out eight assists. 

    The Nets improved to 3-3. 

