3 Things to Watch for in Pacers vs Bucks Game 3
The Indiana Pacers enter Game 3 on the road looking to go up 3-0 in the series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The first two games looked relatively easy for the Pacers, so it will be interesting to watch how the rest of the series unfolds.
More specifically, in Game 3, lots of tensions are boiling to the surface, which should establish the tone for the rest of the series. If the Bucks can pull out the win, the rest of the series could be a hotly contested one.
If the Pacers pull out the road victory, the rest of the series could be a boring one with the Bucks essentially being done.
That makes Game 3 a fascinating game to watch in this series. Here are three things to watch for in Game 3.
1. Haliburton vs Lillard
Tyrese Haliburton vs Damian Lillard has been a fun matchup this series for a multitude of reasons. Even in Game 1, when Lillard wasn't playing, the two talked trash to each other, leading to initial tensions increasing.
In Game 2, Haliburton stepped up his game, finishing with 21 points and 12 assists after a rough shooting performance in Game 1. Some may assume that had to do with Lillard riling him up.
Lillard had a bit of a rough shooting game himself, but given his past success in the playoffs as an individual, it is expected that he will bounce back in a big way. Both players could be in line for huge games in what could be considered a turning point in the series for both teams.
2. Giannis vs Siakam
The best players on each team happen to play the same position, just as the next best players both match up at point guard.
Giannis is a fiery, aggressive player with championship experience and has the ability to single-handedly carry his team. In what is a must-win game for the Bucks, it will be fun to see if he can lead the Bucks to a statement victory.
Siakam also has championship experience though, and the Pacers are more well-rounded, so they don't need him to carry the team. However, Siakam embodies consistency and also does a bit of everything for the team. He is one of the most underrated players in the entire league.
3. Playoff Nembhard
Andrew Nembhard is a revelation for the Pacers. He didn't have that great of a season this year, but just as he did in last year's playoffs, he is rising to the occasion.
Looking at his regular season stats compared to his playoff stats each of the last two seasons, it is clear that it is just who he is as a player.
Nembhard hit arguably the biggest shot in the game in Game 2 when he knocked down a step-back three over Giannis. It was the dagger shot that ended the Bucks' comeback attempt.
It will be fun to see if Nembhard continues to raise his game and provide a spark for the Pacers, which will be especially vital on the road in Milwaukee.
