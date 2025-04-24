Predicting Outcome For Rest of Pacers vs Bucks Series
The Indiana Pacers have raced out to a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. That means that they are 6-2 against Milwaukee in the last eight playoff games they have played against them.
Indiana has done what they have needed to do in order to get a victory in both games. Game 1 wasn't close at any point, while Game 2 got to a one-possession game in the fourth quarter.
Now, the series shifts to Milwaukee with the Pacers feeling very confident. Are they good enough to finish the Bucks off? Or will Milwaukee come back?
Read more: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Goes Off on Heated Rivalry With Bucks
So far, Indiana has executed its game plan to a tee. They have been able to get in transition and get easy baskets in both games, destroying Milwaukee when it comes to points in transition.
In the first two games, the Pacers dominated the points in transition. What's even better is that they outscored the Bucks' starting lineup by nine points when they were all on the court together, including Damian Lillard.
As this series shifts to Milwaukee, the Pacers will have to figure out how to play with the same level of energy without their home fans to juice them up. They are a much better team at home than on the road.
Lillard will not be as rusty in Game 3 as he was in Game 2. It was the first game he has played in over a month, so it was expected that he wasn't going to have his best game.
More Bucks news: 'It's Bull----', Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Slams NBA Player Poll
Even if that remains true, the Bucks have not found an answer for Pascal Siakam or Myles Turner. Siakam has scored 49 points on 58 percent shooting combined in the first two games.
Turner has shot 59 percent from the field and 55.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Even after they were able to hold Tyrese Haliburton to a poor shooting performance in Game 1, those two guys picked up the slack.
Pacers in 5
The Bucks just don't have an answer for the Pacers in transition. Their zone defense hasn't been as effective as they were hoping in half-court settings, either.
Milwaukee will have some pride, so they won't get swept. Indiana just looks like the better team for the second straight year.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Talks Ongoing Feud With Damian Lillard
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Using Surprising 'Extracurricular' to Inspire Playoff Run
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.