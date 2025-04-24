'A Hellacious Punch', Pacers' Rick Carlisle Talks Bucks Adjustments After Game 2
The Indiana Pacers are up 2-0 in their first-round series with heated rival the Milwaukee Bucks. However, despite that series lead, the Pacers have been far from perfect.
They won the game 123-115, but almost blew the game when they allowed a 13-0 run to the Bucks to bring the game within two. To quell the run, Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard both knocked down huge three-pointers to help the Pacers pull away.
After the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle described the run as a “hellacious punch” and talked about how the victory, despite the roaring comeback attempt, showcased the team’s resilience and ability to close out games.
"Down the stretch, they threw a hellacious punch to get it to two," Carlisle said. "Pascal hit as big a shot as you're ever going to see in the playoffs on the right wing. We were able to survive."
In last year’s series, the Pacers did not have home-court advantage, so this year is a breath of fresh air for them. Given that he was the only player with championship experience on the roster, the team relied a lot on Siakam on the road, which could be an adjustment for Game 3.
The Bucks will be sure to come out with huge motivation given the constant trash-talking in the series, and a second game of Damian Lillard will help shake some of the rust.
The Pacers need to improve if they don’t want another hellacious run to risk them blowing another game. The Bucks could easily start the next game with a similar type of run and pull away early, just as the Pacers have been doing to them, if Rick Carlisle and his players aren’t careful.
An interesting aspect of this team, though, that shined in Game 2 is the Pacers' ability in the clutch. Despite making the Eastern Conference finals last year, the team is a much-improved team in the clutch this season, a scary stat for the rest of the league.
Last year, the Pacers were 18-19 in the clutch according to NBA.com. This season, they were 24-14, the fourth-best win percentage in the entire league. They are already 1-0 in the playoffs after two games.
The Pacers clearly need to make some adjustments based on how Game 2 played out, but on the bright side, at least if the adjustments don’t work early, the Pacers always have a chance to win in the clutch as long as they keep the game close.
The Pacers only needed one road win last year to win the series, so it will be interesting if history repeats itself this time around.
