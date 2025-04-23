NBA Announces Big Update to Pacers vs Bucks Playoff Series
Having just defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 123-115, the Indiana Pacers have further pulled ahead in their series in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Despite Indiana winning the first two games, this is still expected to be a tight series due to the teams' rivalry and Milwaukee guard Damian Lillard returning from injury to aid forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Fans of both teams are eager to see how the series will turn out, especially with key players rumored to be leaving in the offseason. Unfortunately, a new announcement from the NBA may make it more difficult for local fans.
More Pacers: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Talks Ongoing Feud With Damian Lillard
According to Pacers and Indiana Fever beat writer Scott Agnes, Game 5 of the Pacers-Bucks series will be on Tuesday, April 29, at 7:00 PM, if it is necessary. However, the game will only be shown on NBA TV and Fan Duel Sports Network (FDSN).
This means it will be blacked out on local channels and YouTube TV unless they have paid for one of the teams or subscribed to FDSN.
Naturally, local fans are upset that they have to be spending so much money in order to see their favorite teams.
"What in the world?" asked one fan. "So it’ll be blocked out again? One of the most riveting series in the playoffs is blacked out on NBA TV? What are we doing?"
"Ridiculous that my $150 league pass subscription isn’t enough to get me access to all 30 teams," said another. "Pay for LP, Pay for YTTV, and I got to pay for another subscription to get my home state team. Did the Ballys thing for a year the app was so poor I ended up cancelling."
Agnes recommended that fans "subscribe to FDSN for one month and watch on computer, app, or maybe get it free via FanDuel."
More Pacers: 'Couldn't Care Less', Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Game 2 Win
This series remains one of the most compelling in the 2025 NBA Playoffs due to the intense rivalry between both teams as well as the place each team is at right now.
The Pacers were a Cinderella story last season, surprisingly making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before being beaten by eventual champions Boston Celtics. Now, they are out to prove that they deserve to be considered one of the best teams in the NBA.
Meanwhile, the Bucks have one of the most dominant players in NBA history with Giannis Antetokounmpo. With rumors that he may be looking to go to another team, Milwaukee needs to prove that they are still a dominant organization.
With both teams having something to prove and clearly hating each other, it only makes sense that everyone wants to watch.
More Pacers: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Goes Off on Heated Rivalry With Bucks
'It's Bull----', Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Slams NBA Player Poll
To read more news and notes about the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.