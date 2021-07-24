"Aaron Rodgers Is Overhyped And Overrated"  FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets About The Green Bay Packers Quarterback On Friday

Aaron Rodgers won an NBA Championship as a part-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, but the NFL world still does not know his status with the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers won an NBA Championship on Tuesday evening as a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks (see Tweets below from ESPN and Rodgers).

The NFL world still is not sure what Rodgers is doing this season (he turned down a contract extension during the off-season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and his Tweet can be seen below).

On Friday, on FS1's Undisputed, Skip Bayless spoke about Rodgers, and then Tweeted about him as well.

The video form Undisputed, and Tweet from Bayless can both be seen embedded below.

