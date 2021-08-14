After Five-Team Trade Including Pacers, Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Are Already Working Out Together

After Five-Team Trade With Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards And Indiana Pacers, LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are Already Working Out Together
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are already working out together after Westbrook joined the Lakers via a five-team trade with the Pacers, Lakers, Wizards, Nets and Spurs.
Russell Westbrook and LeBron James appear to already be putting in hard work together this off-season.
The two were paired together after the five-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs.
Photos of them working out can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.
The photos were from James’ Instagram and his post can be seen below.
The Pacers were lucky enough to be part of the five-team trade getting the Lakers number 22 overall pick, which they drafted Isaiah Jackson with.
The full trade details can be seen in a photo Tweeted below from Fred Katz of The Athletic.
