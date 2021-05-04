Anthony Davis Has a Huge Block at The End of The Lakers and Nuggets Game

Anthony Davis and his defense came through in the clutch on Monday evening.

The Los Angeles Lakers had been having nothing but bad luck heading into Monday's contest with the Denver Nuggets.

After losing LeBron James for over a month, they got him back in the lineup on Friday and Sunday but did not have him in the lineup on Monday night.

The team had lost six out of their previous seven games before Monday night, and in the two games James played in over the weekend, they lost.

However, on the night, the ball finally rolled their way. Anthony Davis led the Lakers to a huge win, and they held the high-powered Nuggets' offense to just 89 points.

At the end of the game, Davis had a monster block that helped the Lakers hold on for the win, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

