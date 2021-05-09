Bam Adebayo With Wild Finish in Celtics Heat Game
Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat are beating the Boston Celtics 79-53 at halftime.
The Miami Heat are currently up big on the Boston Celtics in Miami on Sunday afternoon. The score is currently 79-53, and the Heat, if they hold on, will give themselves a two-game lead over the Celtics for the sixth seed.
Neither team would likely be happy with the seven seed as it would force them to play in the play-in tournament.
So far in the game, it has been all Heat, and they do not appear to be showing any signs of letting up. Bam Adebayo had an excellent finish in the second quarter that led to an and-one bucket for the big-man.
Adebayo has 11 points, four rebounds and three assists at halftime
The highlight can be seen in the post below from the Heat.
