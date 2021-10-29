Caris LeVert's Official Status Announced For Game Against Brooklyn Nets

Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Big NBA Injury News: Caris LeVert's Official Status Announced For Friday's Game Against Brooklyn Nets
    Big NBA Injury News: Caris LeVert's Official Status Announced For Friday's Game Against Brooklyn Nets

    The Indiana Pacers will once again be without Caris LeVert on Friday night when they play the Brooklyn Nets.
    The Indiana Pacers will once again be without one of their best players when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night in Brooklyn. 

    The team released their final injury report for the game, and it can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below. 

    LeVert has missed the first five games of the season with a back injury (they've gone 1-4) and this will be the sixth. 

    Before being traded last season, LeVert had played every season of his career for the Nets. 

