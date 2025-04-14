Biggest Storylines For Pacers in Upcoming Playoff Series vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers are set to begin their playoff journey with a familiar foe—division rival Milwaukee Bucks—in what promises to be a tightly contested No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup in the Eastern Conference.
Unlike last season, when the Pacers opened the first round on the road, they now have home-court advantage, a factor that could prove critical in a series with very little separating the two teams.
While Milwaukee won the regular season series 3-1, the playoffs are a different beast. Momentum, health, and matchups often dictate how things play out, and both teams are entering this series with major questions on those fronts.
For the Bucks, the biggest storyline is health—specifically, the status of their superstar duo.
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entirety of last year’s postseason due to a calf injury, but this time around, he looks fully back to his MVP-caliber self. He’s been dominant down the stretch, helping the Bucks win eight straight games to close the regular season, making them one of the league’s hottest teams heading into the playoffs.
However, Damian Lillard’s availability remains uncertain. The seven-time All-Star has been sidelined for nearly a month due to a blood clot in his calf.
If he’s unable to suit up, it would be a significant blow to Milwaukee’s offense and overall versatility. Antetokounmpo can carry a heavy load, but in the postseason, secondary star power often makes the difference—and without Lillard, that pressure increases exponentially.
On the Pacers’ side, all eyes will be on Pascal Siakam and the health of his right elbow. The three-time All-Star missed the final three games of the regular season dealing with the issue.
When healthy, Siakam has been a major problem for the Bucks, averaging 24 points and 8.5 rebounds against them this season. He also lit up Milwaukee in last year’s playoffs with 36 and 37-point performances in the first two games. His presence will be crucial, especially if the Pacers want to match Milwaukee’s physicality and interior presence.
Despite some concerns, Indiana has every reason to believe they can take this series.
They’re deep, well-coached, and play with pace and confidence. With home-court advantage, a healthy Tyrese Haliburton, and a roster that can stretch the floor and create mismatches, the Pacers are more than capable of pulling off what many would call an upset—but wouldn’t be a surprise to those who’ve watched them all year.
