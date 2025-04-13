Former Pacers Center Retires, Takes Position at NCAA Alma Mater
Former NBA veteran big man and one-time Indiana Pacer Kyle O'Quinn has retired from basketball.
O'Quinn, 35, broke the news last week to Tina Cervasio of FOX 5 NY.
O'Quinn shared this statement via his personal Instagram account and announced that he would serve as the executive director of athletic advancement for his alma mater, Norfolk State University.
"Being back at the university means a lot to me and my family," said O'Quinn. "Going through this transition of retirement, [it's] not the easiest thing to do, but my university is definitely helping in those efforts. From the hiring process to bringing me on board [and] to my relocating. My family's understanding [that] I'm relocating, but not for basketball this time. I think that, once again, my university is serving in the space of my life that only they can.
"[I'm] lucky to be back, grateful to be back, love being there every day, love being, going to tennis matches, softball games, and baseball games. All the sports that our university provides and just being that piece that helps turn the page at the university for, potentially, the next Kyle O'Quinn, and many others."
The Queens native played for four teams in his career, including the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, Pacers, and the Philadelphia 76ers.
O'Quinn played in the NBA from 2012-20. After his time in the NBA, he took his talents overseas where he played in Fenerbahçe of the Turkish Basketball Super League and the EuroLeague, LNB Pro A of Paris Basketball, and Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association.
In his lone season as a Pacer, O'Quinn recorded 3.5 points per game, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.2 steals while shooting 50.7 percent from the field in 45 games and 8.2 minutes of action.
In the 2019 offseason, O'Quinn signed a one-year deal with the 76ers, which happened to be his last in the NBA.
In his NBA career, O'Quinn averaged 5.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field in 472 games.
O'Quinn was the No. 49 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Magic.
