NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Bradley Beal Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers' Game

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards visit the 76ers on Sunday.
Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers for Game 1 of their seven-game series, which begins on Sunday.

Beal and Russell Westbrook come in as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference against Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons' 76ers, who are the first seed.

Beal's pre-game outfit can be seen in a post below from the official Wizards' Twitter account.

The 76ers are 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game with the Wizards can be read here.

  The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions.
  The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win.
  James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. 

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

