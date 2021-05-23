NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Bradley Beal Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers' Game

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards visit the 76ers on Sunday.

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers for Game 1 of their seven-game series, which begins on Sunday.

Beal and Russell Westbrook come in as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference against Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons' 76ers, who are the first seed.

Beal's pre-game outfit can be seen in a post below from the official Wizards' Twitter account.

The 76ers are 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game with the Wizards can be read here.

