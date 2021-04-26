Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant Wins an Oscar
Kevin Durant won an Oscar on Sunday night.
Sunday night was the annual Oscar's, and an NBA superstar won an award on the night.
Most notably known for being one of the best scorers in NBA history, Kevin Durant won an Oscar.
Durant's media company (Boardroom) Tweeted about the accomplishment, and the Tweet can be seen below from their official Twitter account.
"Congratulations to Executive Producers Kevin Durant, his business partner Rich Kleiman, and Mike Conley on "Two Distant Strangers" winning the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film. KD and Conley join Kobe Bryant as the only NBA #Oscars winners in history." The Boardroom Twitter wrote on Sunday evening.
