NBA Highlights: Bucks' Game-Winning Block to Beat Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 109-107 on Saturday in Game 1.
On Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat game was nothing short of sensational between two teams who wanted to start the series off right.
The game went into overtime, and the Bucks prevailed 109-107.
Khris Middleton led the way for the Bucks with 27 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was not far behind with 26 points.
In overtime, Jrue Holiday, who had 20 points on the afternoon, sealed the deal with a block on Jimmy Butler.
The video of the block can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report embedded below.
Butler finished with 18 points, while Goran Dragic had 25 points and Duncan Robinson had 24.
