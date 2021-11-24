Publish date:
Caris LeVert's Injury Status For Lakers-Pacers Game On Wednesday
Caris LeVert has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers.
The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.
It's the teams first meeting of the season, and the Pacers come into the game on a two-game winning streak with an 8-11 record in their first 20 games.
As for the 2020 NBA Champion Lakers they are struggling to start the new season as well.
They have a loaded roster of superstars such as LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, but are just 9-10 in their first 19 games of the season.
For the game on Wednesday, the Pacers could be without one of their best players.
Caris LeVert has been listed as questionable with a back injury.
The status of LeVert for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
