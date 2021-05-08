NBA Injuries: Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony and Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr.
Carmelo Anthony is out on Saturday:
The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a win against the Lakers on Friday evening that propelled them into the sixth seed and sent the Lakers to the seventh seed (also known as the play-in tournament); every game is critical to end the season.
On Saturday evening, the Trail Blazers will be without Carmelo Anthony, who is listed on the injury report.
Anthony is out with an ankle injury against the Spurs, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Trail Blazers are 5.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Kevin Porter Jr. is out on Saturday:
The Houston Rockets will be without Kevin Porter Jr. on Saturday against the Jazz in Utah and is listed out because of an ankle injury.
His status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Rockets are 15.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel.
