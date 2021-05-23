NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Hits Shot over Nets' Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum is the one player for the Boston Celtics who can single handily go head to head (in terms of talent) with one of the Brooklyn Nets' stars, and he is doing his part on Saturday evening.

The all-star forward has helped the Celtics jump out to an early lead over the Nets in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

In the first quarter, Tatum hit a three-pointer over All-Star Kevin Durant.

The video of the shot can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

On Saturday for Game 1, the Nets were 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

