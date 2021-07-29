Pistons Gain Ground on Pacers With Cade Cunningham Who Was Just Compared To Lakers' LeBron James

Central Divison: Cade Cunningham Best Perimeter Prospect Since Lakers' LeBron James?
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Detroit Pistons will take Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State with the number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (see Tweet below).
That means that the Indiana Pacers will be seeing a lot of Cunningham as the Pistons are in the Central Division with the Pacers.
Last season, the Pacers finished 34-38 which was good for second in the Central Division, while the Pistons finished last at 20-52.
Even as talented as Cunningham is, the move likely does not make the Pistons a better team than the Pacers next season.
However, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins thinks very highly of Cunningham and a Tweet from NBA on ESPN's Twitter account with Perkins speaking about Cunningham can be seen below.
Perkins went as far as to say Cunningham is the best perimeter prospect since LeBron James.
