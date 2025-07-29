Charles Barkley Randomly Praises Pacers Role Player When Asked to Describe 'Grit'
The Indiana Pacers surprised everyone this past season by making the NBA Finals. Despite NBA pundits and analysts not thinking they were the more talented team in each playoff series they played, they almost won it all.
Indiana was just two quarters away from winning the NBA championship. Part of the reason why they were able to make the NBA Finals and almost win was a credit to their grit.
Perhaps one of the grittiest players on the roster is T.J. McConnell. He is a fan favorite because of how hard he plays the entire time he's in the game. He got some notice from Charles Barkley for doing that.
More news: Pacers' Pascal Siakam Embracing Indiana Culture in Major Way
While talking on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take," Barkley gave a shout out to McConnell when he was asked what grit means to him.
"I think it's just your competitive nature. Like, talent is different for everybody," Barkley said. "There's a notion that everyone's going to be at the same talent level. When I see grit, I think about T.J. McConnell. That dude gives you everything he's got, and that's all you can ask for from any player."
McConnell is certainly one of the grittiest players in the league. He's a player who has a lot of talent, but his effort also brings his talent to a level that other players just can't match.
When McConnell comes onto the floor, he changes the tempo of the game. His ability to create his own shots and create shots for others is something other players are never ready for.
More news: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Makes Massive Announcement
McConnell shouldn't be as good a defender as he is for how short he is, but he is a very good defender. He does a great job of getting steals, and usually gets one in the backcourt almost every game.
The Pacers love what McConnell is able to bring to the team off the bench. He is the best change-of-pace point guard in the NBA, and he's going to have to play more minutes next season.
This past season with the Pacers, McConnell averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He shot 51.9 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
More news: Pacers Summer League Standout Predicted to Have Shot at Cracking Roster
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.