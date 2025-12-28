The Indiana Pacers have their heads down after a 142-116 loss against the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center.

The Pacers led 60-59 after the first half was over, but the Heat took advantage in the third quarter. They posted 39 points while taking advantage of a porous Pacers defense to take a lead going into the fourth quarter. In the final 12 minutes of the game, the Pacers were outscored 44-22 by the Heat, resulting in a blowout loss in the box score.

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Dru Smith. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pacers crumble in fourth quarter

The Pacers were trailing by just four points, but the lead continued to bloom for the Heat as they could not miss. The Heat scored on 10 of their first 12 possessions in the fourth quarter, which was enough to put a nail in the coffin for the Pacers.

The Pacers were led by Pascal Siakam, who scored a team-high 33 points. Bennedict Mathurin was next on the list with 25 while Andrew Nembhard came away with a 15-point, 16-assist double-double. Jay Huff also added 11 points to join his teammates in double figures.

The Heat got 28 points apiece from Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Norm Powell had 23 points, while Nikola Jovic had 19 off the bench. Pelle Larsson pitched in with 16 while Kel'el Ware had 15 of his own.

The Pacers are now 6-26 on the season and have lost eight consecutive games. They are now 1-14 away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is a difficult recipe to stomach. The team has to find a way to get back on track, but it has been hard to find a rhythm.

The Pacers have had pockets and segments of positive basketball, but it's been a while since they have strung 48 minutes together of strong, complementary offense and defense.

The Pacers will look to snap their losing streak when they travel to the Lone Star State to take on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. ET inside Toyota Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

