Chris Duarte Had A Ridiculous Block Against The New York Knicks On Monday
Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers made his NBA Summer League debut on Monday, and had an incredible block against the New York Knicks.
Chris Duarte made his first appearance in an NBA (summer league) game on Monday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada.
During the game, the former Oregon star who was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft had an incredible block with two hands.
The video of the block can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Pacers Twitter account.
Duarte finished with 14 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
The Knicks won the game 94-86, and Immanuel Quickley went off for 32 points and eight assists.
The Pacers resume action on Tuesday in Las Vegas agains the Atlanta Hawks.
