NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Injury Status Against Lakers in Game 5

Chris Paul has been listed as probable in Game 5 agains the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chris Paul has been banged up during the series between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

While Paul has not missed a game in the series, he's been a regular on the injury report with the shoulder injury from Game 1.

For Game 5, Paul has been listed as probable, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

