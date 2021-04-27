Chris Paul Hits a DAGGER to Ice New York Knicks and End Their Winning Streak

Chris Paul has made the Suns an elite franchise once again. This team has not seen the playoffs since they had Steve Nash (now a head coach for the Nets) a decade ago.

On Monday evening at Madison Square Garden, Paul and the Suns ended the Knick's nine-game winning streak, and with limited time left in the ball game, Paul hit a final magical shot.

The video of the shot can be seen below in a Tweet from the official NBA account.