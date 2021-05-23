NBA Playoffs: Dikembe Mutombo Rings the Bell for the 76ers Before Wizards' Game
Dikembe Mutombo rang the bell before the 76ers played the Wizards.
The 76ers and Washington Wizards have gotten underway for the first game of their seven-game series on Sunday in Philadelphia.
Before the game, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo rang the bell for the 76ers, and the video can be seen below from CBS Philly.
Mutombo played for the 76ers in 2001 and 2002 and made the NBA Finals with Allen Iverson.
The 76ers were 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game with the Wizards can be read here.
