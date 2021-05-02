Domantas Sabonis With a Monster Stat Line

On Saturday night in Oklahoma City against the Thunder, the Indiana Pacers won and improved their record to 30-33, but they didn't just win. The team was hitting on all cylinders and scored a franchise-record 152 points.

The Pacers beat the Thunder by 57 points.

One of the big stars of the night for the Pacers was Domantas Sabonis. He had a triple-double by the time it was halftime and finished the game with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists.

Some Tweets about Sabonis and his big night can be seen in posts below.

