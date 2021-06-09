NBA Playoffs: Donovan Mitchell Speaks After Jazz Beat Clippers With MVP Chants Behind Him

Donovan Mitchell had 45 points in the Game 1 win for the Jazz over the Clippers.

Donovan Mitchell erupted for 45 points in Game 1 against the Los Angels Clippers on Tuesday night in Utah.

The Jazz won the game 112-109.

After the game, Mitchell was interviewed on TV, and he was bombarded with MVP chants during the interview.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

