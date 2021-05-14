NBA Highlights: Ejection in Heat 76ers Game

Dwight Howard and Udonis Haslem got into a scuffle that led to an ejection for Haslem.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat are currently in the fourth quarter of a national TV game on TNT.

The two teams both could use a win on the evening as the Heat are just a on-game back of the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed and tied with the New York Knicks for the fifth seed, and the 76ers are trying to preserve their one-and-a-half-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the first seed.

During the Heat and 76ers game on Thursday, two well-known players in eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard and three-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem got into a scuffle during the second quarter.

Haslem was ejected for his role in the altercation, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.



