Kenneth Faried Throws Down A Big Dunk Against The Pacers

The Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers are playing against each other in NBA Summer League play on Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both teams are playing their third game.

The Trail Blazers are 2-0, while the Pacers are 0-2.

During the game, Kenneth Faried threw down a big dunk, and a video of the dunk can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Trail Blazers.

Faried has played for the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets over his eight-year NBA career.

He has career averages of 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in 478 games.

One of the best seasons of his career came in 2014 when he averaged 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Nuggets.

He's currently 31 years old.

