Pacers Considering Blockbuster Trade for Champion Forward

The Indiana Pacers are eyeing a blockbuster trade for a champion power forward as their 2025-26 season continues to look further and further out of reach.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports that the Pacers are considering a bid for embattled Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

"Staying in the Eastern Conference, one team that has quietly been scouting Kuminga dating back to the start of the 2024-25 season and has continued into this year is the Indiana Pacers. Could there be a deal to be had between Indiana and Golden State, one that possibly involved Bennedict Mathurin?" Siegel writes.

Siegel notes that Mathurin's athleticism could make him a refreshing fit alongside Golden State's aging core of future Hall of Famers Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Of course, Kuminga is plenty athletic, too.

"It does seem like the Pacers are wanting to sell high on Mathurin and former first-round pick Jarace Walker with their upcoming contract situations, and this is a team that won't be spending more money or going into the tax any time soon," Siegel notes. "That is why there is an expectation that the Pacers will move a contract like Mathurin's before the [Feb. 5 trade] deadline, especially since they will likely get a top-5 pick in next year's draft."

Mathurin failed to come to terms with Indiana on a long-term contract extension prior to the deadline this offseason, and will now likely fetch a pretty penny in restricted free agency. The Pacers will have the right to match any offer tendered his way by a rival franchise.

A Fast Start for Mathurin

Through 10 healthy games for Indiana this season, the 6-foot-5 Arizona product has been averaging a career-best 21.1 points on .442/.397/.800 shooting splits, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists a night. Mathurin was battling for a starting role during Indiana's 50-win regular season and NBA Finals run in 2024-25, but questions about his on-ball decision making ultimately led Rick Carlisle to use him as a sixth man.

Two-time All-NBA Pacers point guard's Achilles tendon rupture has compelled Carlisle to install Mathurin as a starter this year.

Kuminga, meanwhile, has struggled to fit in Golden State for years. A change of scenery may behoove both players.

