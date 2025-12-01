Pacers Re-Sign Veteran Sharpshooter Ahead of Cavaliers Game

The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed a busy start to their December.

Ahead of a clash against the mighty Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night, Indiana has opted to re-sign sharpshooting wing Garrison Mathews to his second 10-day hardship exception deal with the franchise, sources have informed Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Indiana Pacers plan to sign Garrison Mathews to a second 10-day hardship contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Mathews has averaged 6.4 points and shot 38% from 3-point range in his career with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, and Indiana Pacers. pic.twitter.com/EuovVEEpaa — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 1, 2025

Bringing in Mathews won't just help Indiana's spacing woes — it will also just help the team field healthy bodies.

According to the league's latest injury report, both Cleveland and Indiana will be missing six players heading into their matchup on Monday night. Indiana will be missing two-time All-NBA Third Team point guard Tyrese Haliburton (done for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon), backup power forward Obi Toppin (shelved until at least February with a right foot stress fracture), and more.

Underdog NBA reports that the Pacers will start point guard Andrew Nembhard, shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, small forward Jarace Walker, three-time All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam, and floor-spacing center Jay Huff.

Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, the Cavaliers will start six-time All-Star point guard Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard Jaylon Tyson, small forward Dean Wade, power forward De'Andre Hunter, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year center Evan Mobley.

The Cleveland game tips off at 7 p.m. ET in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

