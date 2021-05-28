Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Trail Blazers' Starting Lineup Against Nuggets

Game 3 will be played in Portland on Thursday between the Nuggets and Trail Blazers.
Author:
Publish date:

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets are tied up 1-1 after the first two games of the series were played in Denver.

Now on Thursday, the Trail Blazers will get to host the next two games.

For the game, the Trail Blazers have announced their starters, and the full starting lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Trail Blazers are 3.5-point favorites on Thursday for Game 3 in Portland against the Denver Nuggets, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
  • JAYSON TATUM WILL RETURN FOR GAME 3: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. Tatum, however, will return for Game 3. CLICK HERE.

