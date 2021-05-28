NBA Playoffs: Trail Blazers' Starting Lineup Against Nuggets

Game 3 will be played in Portland on Thursday between the Nuggets and Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets are tied up 1-1 after the first two games of the series were played in Denver.

Now on Thursday, the Trail Blazers will get to host the next two games.

For the game, the Trail Blazers have announced their starters, and the full starting lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Trail Blazers are 3.5-point favorites on Thursday for Game 3 in Portland against the Denver Nuggets, according to FanDuel.

