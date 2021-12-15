Publish date:
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Pacers-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks due to health and safety protocols.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening in Wisconsin, but they will be without their best player for the game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols (see tweet below from ESPN's Tim Bontemps).
The Pacers come into the game with a 12-17 record, and have struggled with players in and out of the lineup.
Read More
After missing the playoffs last season, they are looking like a team who could miss the playoffs once again.
As for the Bucks, they are 18-11 in their first 29 games of the season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.