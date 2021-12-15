Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Pacers-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening in Wisconsin, but they will be without their best player for the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols (see tweet below from ESPN's Tim Bontemps).

The Pacers come into the game with a 12-17 record, and have struggled with players in and out of the lineup.

After missing the playoffs last season, they are looking like a team who could miss the playoffs once again.

As for the Bucks, they are 18-11 in their first 29 games of the season.

