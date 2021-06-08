"He Is Like James Harden Only He Shows Up In Big Moments" ESPN's Max Kellerman Says of Mavericks' Luka Doncic And Nets' Star Harden

ESPN's Max Kellerman had an interesting quote about Luka Doncic and James Harden on First Take on ESPN on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets are without James Harden due to a hamstring injury for Game 2 in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had their season end on Sunday afternoon when they lost Game 7 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harden finished the regular season averaging 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game, but does have a history of coming up short in the post-season.

Doncic finished the season with averages of 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 rebounds per game in the regular season and the Mavericks lost in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

Doncic, however, averaged 35.7 points per game in seven games against the Clippers in the playoffs.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Max Kellerman of ESPN had a powerful quote about Doncic and Harden.

"He is like James Harden, only he shows up in big moments," Kellerman said on Monday on ESPN's First Take.

