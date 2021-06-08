"He Is Like James Harden Only He Shows Up In Big Moments" ESPN's Max Kellerman Says of Mavericks' Luka Doncic And Nets' Star Harden
The Brooklyn Nets are without James Harden due to a hamstring injury for Game 2 in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening.
Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had their season end on Sunday afternoon when they lost Game 7 to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Harden finished the regular season averaging 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game, but does have a history of coming up short in the post-season.
Doncic finished the season with averages of 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 rebounds per game in the regular season and the Mavericks lost in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season.
Doncic, however, averaged 35.7 points per game in seven games against the Clippers in the playoffs.
Earlier in the day on Monday, Max Kellerman of ESPN had a powerful quote about Doncic and Harden.
"He is like James Harden, only he shows up in big moments," Kellerman said on Monday on ESPN's First Take.
The full clip can be seen in a Tweet from First Take below.
The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.