Heat's Jimmy Butler Pre-Game Outfit Before Showdown With Bucks

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat upset the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA's Bubble in Disney World. This season, the Bucks will get another shot at the defending Eastern Conference Champions.

The Bucks finished the season as the third seed, and the Heat finished as the sixth seed.

Before the game, Butler was wearing an outfit in reference to what he had been doing with coffee in the bubble, and the photo of the outfit can be seen in a Tweeted embedded below from Bleacher Report.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

