Heat's Jimmy Butler Pre-Game Outfit Before Showdown With Bucks
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat upset the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA's Bubble in Disney World. This season, the Bucks will get another shot at the defending Eastern Conference Champions.
The Bucks finished the season as the third seed, and the Heat finished as the sixth seed.
Before the game, Butler was wearing an outfit in reference to what he had been doing with coffee in the bubble, and the photo of the outfit can be seen in a Tweeted embedded below from Bleacher Report.
The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.