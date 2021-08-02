Here's Kawhi Leonard's Stats When The Los Angeles Clippers Played The Indiana Pacers Last Season

Here's Kawhi Leonard's Stats When The Los Angeles Clippers Played The Indiana Pacers Last Year
The Indiana Pacers played the Los Angeles Clippers two times last season, and lost both games.
All-Star Kawhi Leonard played in one of those games, and put up 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists (via StatMuse) in the Clippers 129-96 win in Los Angeles over the Pacers on January 17.
Leonard did not play in the game in Indiana on April 13., which the Pacers lost 126-115.
The Pacers did hold Leonard under his season average of 24.8 points per game on January 17., but they got blown out during the game, and Leonard played less than his season average minutes.
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, Leonard is now a free agent after opting out of his player option for next season (see his Tweet below).
More on Leonard's free agency can be read here from Haynes on Yahoo! and seen in his Tweet below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.