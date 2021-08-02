Here's Kawhi Leonard's Stats When The Los Angeles Clippers Played The Indiana Pacers Last Season

Kawhi Leonard only played one game for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Indiana Pacers last season.

The Indiana Pacers played the Los Angeles Clippers two times last season, and lost both games.

All-Star Kawhi Leonard played in one of those games, and put up 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists (via StatMuse) in the Clippers 129-96 win in Los Angeles over the Pacers on January 17.

Leonard did not play in the game in Indiana on April 13., which the Pacers lost 126-115.

The Pacers did hold Leonard under his season average of 24.8 points per game on January 17., but they got blown out during the game, and Leonard played less than his season average minutes.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, Leonard is now a free agent after opting out of his player option for next season (see his Tweet below).

More on Leonard's free agency can be read here from Haynes on Yahoo! and seen in his Tweet below.



