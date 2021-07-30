Here's What Malcolm Brodgon Tweeted About The Pacers Draft Pick Chris Duarte

Malcolm Brogdon sent out a Tweet about Chris Duarte.

Malcolm Brogdon sent out a Tweet about the Pacers first round pick Chris Duarte on Thursday evening.

The Tweet from Brogdon can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Pacers drafted Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday evening.

Duarte averaged 17.1 points per game in his sophomore year at Oregon, and is 6'6" and 190 lbs.

