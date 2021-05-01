Home-Court Advantage is Nearly Impossible for LeBron James and the Lakers

The Lakers remain six games behind the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James back in the lineup on Friday night after missing over a month without their best player. The team has been 8-13 without him playing this season (via Stat Muse).

Now, with James back in the lineup, the Lakers lost once again on Friday night, making them losers of five out of their last six games as a whole.

The Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and with limited games left, are in a big hole to get home-court advantage. They remain six games behind the Denver Nuggets for the last home-court advantage spot in the conference (the fourth seed).

