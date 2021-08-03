Indiana Pacers Provide An Injury Update On Goga Bitadze

According to the Indiana Pacers, Goga Bitadze has not practiced the last two days due to a sore back.

As the Indiana Pacers are getting ready for NBA Summer League, they have announced that Goga Bitadze has not practiced for the last two days due to a sore back.

Bitadze was the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pacers.

He is entering his third year with the team, and last season had averages of 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 45 games.

The Pacers say he is being evaluated daily.

