Pacers Injury Report: 4 Magic Players Questionable Ahead of Monday Clash
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Orlando Magic for their fourth game of their 2024-25 season. The Pacers are coming off a back-to-back and will look to avoid a second loss in as many days.
Indiana will likely have a healthy squad, as only James Wiseman and Johnny Furphy are on their injury report. Wiseman is out for the season due to a torn Achilles, and Furphy was listed as out due to an illness.
Furphy is a rookie forward from Kansas University. He was the No. 35 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and has only played in one game this season for five minutes.
The Pacers could be facing a depleted Magic team. Four of their players, Goga Bitadze, Tristan da Silva, Jonathan Isaac, and Franz Wagner, are on the injury report and are all listed as questionable.
Wagner is listed as questionable due to an illness. Wagner was a late addition to the injury report, and this status for Monday is up in the air.
Wagner is so far averaging 25.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists thus far through three games.
The Magic could also be without their big man, Isaac. Isaac missed Saturday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. A left hip contusion prevented Isaac from playing again after only logging 11 minutes in the team's season opener on Wednesday against the Miami Heat.
In his outing, he posted three points and three rebounds.
As things stand, Issac is a game-time decision and is said to be "doing better."
da Silva is also a game-time decision due to an illness. He has only appeared in one game for the Magic thus far, where he recorded one turnover in five minutes. The Magic selected da Silva with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He attended Colorado University and has yet to record his first-ever point in the NBA.
Bitadze, 25, is questionable due to a left foot contusion. He has played in the team's first three games and has recorded 1.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.3 blocks in 5.7 minutes per game. He is in his sixth season in the NBA after the Pacers drafted him with his No. 18 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The Pacers will look to take advantage of a potentially hobbled Magic team and pick up their second win of the season in the process.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET.
