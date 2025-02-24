Jamal Murray Injury Status For Pacers vs Nuggets
The Indiana Pacers are set to take on the Denver Nuggets for their 56th game of the season.
The Pacers will look for their 33rd win of the season, but it won't be easy as they face one of the best teams in the league. The Nuggets have won nine of their last 10 games and will now hit the road and try to beat the Pacers in front of their home fans.
The Pacers could face a relatively healthy Nuggets team. All signs point to that being the case, as Denver's star point guard, Jamal Murray, is listed as probable prior to the game.
Murray is listed as probable due to a knee issue.
He continues to be listed on the injury report due to left knee inflammation, but he's missed only one game since the start of the new year and should be cleared to play Monday.
Murray has averaged 26.9 points on 54.5 percent shooting (including 45.7 percent from three on 7.0 3PA/G), 6.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals over 36.1 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
The last time he was on the court, he was pretty solid against the Los Angeles Lakers. In that outing, he recorded 19 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes of action.
In the season, Murray is averaging 21.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three in 50 games and 36.0 minutes of action.
Monday's game will be the first time the Pacers will play the Nuggets. This is the first of two meetings in this non-conference matchup.
Both teams sit in a great position in their respective conference. The Pacers sit as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Nuggets sit as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
The Pacers are 16-9 in home games. Indiana ranks fourth in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game. Tyrese Haliburton leads the Pacers, averaging 8.6.
The Nuggets have gone 17-11 away from home. Denver is the NBA leader in inside scoring, averaging 59.2 points per game in the paint this season. Nikola Jokic leads the team with 16.6 points per game in the paint.
Both teams have been great in their last 10 games. Denver is 9-1 in their last 10 games, and the Pacers are 7-3, averaging 120.7 points per game.
