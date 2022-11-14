Skip to main content

James Johnson misses Indiana Pacers game vs Toronto Raptors with back injury

Johnson missed his first game of the season on Saturday.
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson missed his first game of the season due to injury on Saturday.

Johnson wasn't listed on the injury report leading up to the game, but the Pacers announced 30 minutes before tipoff that the veteran forward would be out against the Toronto Raptors with back soreness.

Johnson had not missed a game for the Pacers yet during this campaign, this was his first absence. He has been out of the rotation for the blue and gold recently, but he has received spot minutes this season and is a helpful depth piece. Indiana didn't have that on Saturday night.

The 14-year veteran has played in three games for the Pacers this season. He has averages of 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in 44 minutes of action.

Johnson was getting shots up for Indiana at practice on Monday and looked healthy. It is unclear if the injury will keep him out beyond the one missed game, but the Pacers are generally healthy right now.

Indiana doesn't play again until Wednesday, so Johnson has three full days between games to recover. The Pacers will take on the Hornets that day and will hope to climb over .500.

