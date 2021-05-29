NBA Playoffs: Heat's Jimmy Butler Speaks After Getting Swept by Bucks

The Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks last season, but the tides turned this season, and the Bucks swept the Heat 4-0 after their 120-103 win in Miami on Saturday.

After the game, Jimmy Butler spoke to the media.

"We were a completely different team last year with different guys with different skill-sets," Butler said post-game. "You go to war with any and everybody that you have, and you hope for the best because you go out there and you can compete."

The Heat head into the off-season and the Bucks will face the Boston Celtics or Brooklyn Nets.

