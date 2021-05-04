Jimmy Butler's Status in Heat Against Luka Doncic and Mavericks

Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for the Miami Heat's battle with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

The Miami Heat (35-30) will host the Dallas Mavericks (36-28) on Tuesday evening and in a battle that is a rematch of the 2006 and 2011 NBA Finals, one of the main stars will miss the game.

The Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler, who is dealing with flu-like symptoms, and his 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game are going to be missed against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

The Heat come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Mavs are the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Before Monday night's games, the Mavericks had been the fifth seed, but with the Lakers' 93-89 win over the Nuggets, they hopped over the Mavericks in the standings.

Every game is pivotal as we advance for both teams because, in the Heat, they are only 3.5 games in front of the Hornets, who are the eighth seed, and the Mavericks are only 3.5 games in front of the Warriors who are the eighth seed.

The Heat are 1.5 favorites, according to FanDuel.

