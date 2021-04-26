John Collins with a Poster in Hawks Bucks Game

During Sunday night's Bucks Hawks game in Atlanta, John Collins threw down a thunderous dunk with the Hawks down by ten points in the beginning of the third quarter.

Collins set a screen and then received a pass that led him to the open slam, and Brook Lopez had no chance to catch him.

The two teams are both in the Eastern Conference Playoff race, and both teams are currently fighting for better positions.

The video of the dunk can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.