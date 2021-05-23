NBA Playoffs: Kevin Durant's Pre-Game Outfit Before Nets and Celtics Game
The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics in Game 1.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their series at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.
The Celtics come into the playoffs as the seventh seed after an underperforming season and having lost All-Star Jaylen Brown for the remainder of the year.
Meanwhile, the Nets are the second seed and appear to be healthy at the right time.
Before the game, the picture of Kevin Durant's pre-game outfit can be seen in a post from the Nets below.
On Saturday for Game 1, the Nets are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
