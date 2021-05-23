NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Starting Lineup Against Hawks
The Knicks welcome the Hawks to New York for Game 1 on Sunday.
The New York Knicks last made the playoffs in 2013 when they had Carmelo Anthony, Jason Kidd and Tyson Chandler.
On Sunday evening, they will be in the playoffs for the first time in eight years, with Julius Randle and Derrick Rose running the show.
They'll also be hosting the game at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game, and the lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks in New York on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.
