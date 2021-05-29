NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Pre-Game Outfit Before Game With Celtics in Boston
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in Boston for Game 3 on Friday night.
Kyrie Irving spent several years in Boston with the Celtics before signing with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019 off-season.
The Nets are in Boston for the first time in the series on Friday evening and have a commanding 2-0 lead after winning the first two games in Brooklyn.
Irving's pre-game outfit can be seen below from the Nets' official Twitter account.
The Nets are 7.5-point favorites over the Celtics for Game 3, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
- JAYSON TATUM WILL RETURN FOR GAME 3: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. Tatum, however, will return for Game 3. CLICK HERE.