NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Pre-Game Outfit Before Game With Celtics in Boston

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in Boston for Game 3 on Friday night.

Kyrie Irving spent several years in Boston with the Celtics before signing with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019 off-season.

The Nets are in Boston for the first time in the series on Friday evening and have a commanding 2-0 lead after winning the first two games in Brooklyn.

Irving's pre-game outfit can be seen below from the Nets' official Twitter account.

The Nets are 7.5-point favorites over the Celtics for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

